National Leader Heydar Aliyev's commemoration day marked in Athens
Foreign policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 12:35
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Greece held an event in connection with the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the diplomatic mission wrote on X, Report informs.
"The memory of Azerbaijan's National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, was honored with deep respect at the event held at the embassy," the post reads.
Səfirlikdə keçirdiyimiz tədbirdə Azərbaycan xalqının Ümummilli Lideri Heydər Əliyevin əziz xatirəsi dərin ehtiramla yad edilmişdir. pic.twitter.com/1N73zabgei— Embassy of Azerbaijan, Greece (@AzembassyGreece) December 12, 2025
