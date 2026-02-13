Oil prices fall as tensions between US, Iran, Venezuela ease
Energy
- 13 February, 2026
- 10:39
Oil prices fell slightly on Friday morning due to the easing of US tensions with major crude suppliers Iran and Venezuela, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April Brent crude futures fell 0.07% from the previous close to $67.47 per barrel, while March WTI futures fell 0.11% to $62.77.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he expects to reach an agreement with Iran within the next month, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution.
