Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan aims to create fairer world order by 2030

    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:52
    The National Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030 aims to build a more just and prosperous world order, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the International Forum on Peace and Trust, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality, Report informs.

    According to the prime minister, socioeconomic development and improving the well-being of the population are the top priorities of the Pakistani government.

    "The country has made significant progress in key areas, including expanding financial inclusion and the economic inclusion of women and vulnerable groups, despite the challenges of global warming," he noted.

    Sharif emphasized Pakistan's commitment to implementing environmentally friendly and green solutions, transforming the country, and setting a global example in restoring natural ecosystems. However, he noted that developing countries face serious obstacles to sustainable development due to climate disasters and imbalances in international economic relations.

    The prime minister also recalled that in 2023, Pakistan experienced devastating floods that claimed lives and caused significant economic damage, and in 2024, the country again faced the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

