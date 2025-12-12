US Chamber of Commerce delegation to visit Azerbaijan

A delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan in February next year, Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.

"We exchanged views with Jennifer Miel, Vice President at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as leading energy companies on the projects included in our energy agenda and potential areas of cooperation. The Chamber of Commerce has expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation, and a visit of its delegation to our country is planned for February next year," Shahbazov wrote on X.