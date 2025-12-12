Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azerbaijan relocates 76 more residents to Aghdara's Vangli village

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:45
    Azerbaijan relocates 76 more residents to Aghdara's Vangli village

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Vangli village of the Aghdara district on Friday, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 16 families, comprising 76 individuals, are relocated to the village.

    Thus, the total number of families returning to the village of Vangli has reached 134, comprising 544 people.

    Azerbaijan resettlement Vangli Village Aghdara
    Photo
    Ağdərənin Vəngli kəndinə növbəti köç yola salınıb

