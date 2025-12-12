Azerbaijan relocates 76 more residents to Aghdara's Vangli village
Domestic policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 12:45
Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Vangli village of the Aghdara district on Friday, Report informs.
As part of this phase, 16 families, comprising 76 individuals, are relocated to the village.
Thus, the total number of families returning to the village of Vangli has reached 134, comprising 544 people.
