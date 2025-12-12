EDB: Azerbaijan among top 3 recipients of FDI from Eurasian countries

Azerbaijan is one of the top three recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI) among Eurasian countries, Report informs.

According to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), as of the end of the first half of 2025, the volume of FDI inflows into the Azerbaijani economy reached $5.439 billion, a 2.4-fold increase compared to 2016.

"The country is characterized by high capital intensity-an average of approximately $302 million per project, the highest among countries in the region. A total of 18 projects are being implemented in the country. Approximately 90% of the total investment ($4.8 billion) is accounted for by one major project-the development of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field," reads the update.

Nine countries in the region have accumulated over $1 billion in investments. The largest shares were accounted for by Uzbekistan (22.3%), Kazakhstan (19.5%), Azerbaijan (11.2%), Belarus (10.4%), and Armenia (10.2%).

As of the end of the first half of 2025, the volume of accumulated Russian FDI in the Azerbaijani economy reached $5.4 billion, 9.7% higher than the 2022 level.

"This amount is distributed among only 10 projects, indicating the high average cost of each project-approximately $540 million," reads the update.

According to the EDB, Azerbaijan ranks third among the largest investors in the Eurasian region.

"As of July 2025, the accumulated volume of Azerbaijani FDI reached $3.219 billion, distributed among 41 investment projects. Since 2016, investments have increased by $1.5 billion (+90%), allowing the country to rise from fourth to third place in the investor rankings, overtaking Belarus." The main investment sectors are telecommunications (25%), transport and logistics (22%), and trade (16%)," the EDB notes.

By the end of the first half of 2025, the volume of outward FDI from five countries in the Eurasian region exceeded $1 billion: Russia invested $38 billion, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan $3.2 billion each, Armenia $1.4 billion, and Belarus $1 billion.

"Azerbaijani companies also stepped up their activities, investing approximately $80 million, primarily in projects in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Furthermore, key investors in the Georgian economy include companies from Azerbaijan and Russia, which had accumulated $1.2 billion each by the end of the first half of 2025," the EDB noted.