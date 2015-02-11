Azerbaijani women's wrestling team participates in Sweden tournament

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ An open international tournament on female wrestling to be held in Klippan, Sweden on February 14. Report informs referring to the official website of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation, the women's wrestling team will participate in the two-day competition.

Mariya Stadnik (48 kg), Anjela Dorogan 53 kg), Irina Netreba (58 kg), Yuliya Ratkevich, Natalya Sinishin (both 60 kg), Ragnetta Gurbanzade (63 kg) , Nadya Mushka Sementsova (69 kg) and Zutova (75 kg) will go to Sweden under the guidance of head coach Semyon Chterev and senior coach Konstantin Konorev.

International referee Rovshan Hajiyev will represent Azerbaijan in administration of matches.