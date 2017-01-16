Azerbaijani weightlifter who 4 times failed doping test wants to be a coach

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Every day they discover new things. I cannot understand this. It isn't done"

Report informs, former member Azerbaijani National Weightlifting Team Intigam Zairov who several times failedadoping test said. I failed doping test 4 times. That means i wasted my life in sport.

I. Zairov shared his views on failing a doping tests in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Summer Olympic Games, 2013 European Championship and 2015 World Cup: " Yes i failed doping tests. But i don't blame anybody.

32-year-old former professional athlete announced his retirement. According to I. Zairov he is ready to work as a coach: "In 2015, apart from me a few more athletes were disqualified for a period of 8 years. Now i am 32 years old and I left the sport. If Federation wants i will work as coach. Perhaps sooner or later, i will get a job", Zairov said.

Notably, Intigam Zairov, competing in the Men’s 85kg weightlifting event, disqualified from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008, in which he ranked ninth. Reanalysis of Zairov’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol). Also Zairov competing in the men’s 94kg weightlifting event, in which he ranked 6th and for which he was awarded a diploma, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012. Re-analysis of Zairov’s samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances. He disqualified for 2 years at European Championship in 2013 despite winning gold medal. In 2015 he took part in World Cup but again failed doping test and couldn't win 9th place.