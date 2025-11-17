Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter claims bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov captured a bronze medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Magomedov, competing in the 60kg weight category, defeated Issa Diakité of the Ivory Coast with a final score of 2:1 in the decisive match for third place.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21.