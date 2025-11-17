Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter claims bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games
Individual sports
- 17 November, 2025
- 08:40
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov captured a bronze medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Magomedov, competing in the 60kg weight category, defeated Issa Diakité of the Ivory Coast with a final score of 2:1 in the decisive match for third place.
The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21.
Latest News
09:27
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on National Revival DayDomestic policy
09:24
First-ever World Telecommunication Development Conference in CIS opens in BakuICT
09:14
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.11.2025)Finance
09:10
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of National Revival DayDomestic policy
09:08
Norway book World Cup spot and force Italy into playoffsFootball
09:07
Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not resume nuclear talksRegion
08:52
Three killed, 10 wounded in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv region, Ukraine saysOther countries
08:45
Azerbaijani judoka wins historic silver for his country at 2025 Tokyo DeaflympicsIndividual sports
08:40
Photo