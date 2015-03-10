Azerbaijani soldier will be honorable guest of Chechen's leader Ramzan Kadyrov - PHOTOS

Baku.10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani K-1 fighter Zabit Samedov was invited to be the honorable guest by the Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, Report informs.

I was invited to be the guest of honor in Chechnya, where fighters Fabricio Werdum, John Jones, Badr Hari were also invited, said Z. Samedov.

He stressed that the international tournament in mixed martial arts Terrible Battle, where he was invited as a guest, will be held on March 14 in Chechnya at the sports complex Coliseum.

Fighters of the republican sports clubs Ahmad and Berkut will be the participants of the tournament.

Financial support for the tournament has a Regional Public Fund named after the first President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmad-Hajji Kadyrov.