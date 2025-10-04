Azerbaijani shooter wins silver at 3rd CIS Games
Individual sports
- 04 October, 2025
- 16:16
Azerbaijani shooter Khanna Aliyeva has won a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.
The athlete took second place in the 10-meter air pistol event.
Russia's Daria Isakova won gold, while Kazakhstan's Valeriya Popelova won bronze.
