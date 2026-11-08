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    Azerbaijani karate team wins seven medals at Batumi Open

    Individual sports
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 20:17
    Azerbaijani karate team wins seven medals at Batumi Open

    Azerbaijani karate athletes won seven medals at the Batumi Open 2026 – Grand Prix international tournament in Georgia, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation told Report.

    The national team finished third overall with one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. The full-contact Shinkyokushin karate competition brought together athletes from 12 countries across cadet, junior, and senior age groups.

    In the senior men's competition, Salahat Hasanov won gold in the 80 kg category, while Aligismet Hasanov and Emin Ismayilli both took bronze at 70 kg.

    Solmaz Zeynalli claimed silver in the women's 60 kg category.

    In the under-14 competition, Kanan Hakimzada won silver at 45 kg, while Mahammad Aliyev took bronze at 50 kg. Zahra Karimova earned bronze in the under-18 girls' 55 kg category.

    Azerbaijani athletes Azerbaijan Karate Federation
    Azərbaycan karateçiləri Gürcüstanda yeddi medal qazanıblar
    Азербайджанские каратисты завоевали семь медалей на турнире в Грузии
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