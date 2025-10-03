Azerbaijani karate athletes win 9 medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 03 October, 2025
- 20:02
Azerbaijani karate athletes claimed a total of nine medals at the 3rd CIS Games: 3 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.
According to Report"s correspondent, the gold medalists were Madina Sadigova (55 kg), Nuran Rzazada (67 kg), and Roman Heydarov (kata).
Farid Savadov (60 kg) and Nazrin Piriyeva (55 kg) finished as runners-up, earning silver medals.
Bronze medals were won by Inji Azizova (50 kg), Aslan Dostuyev (67 kg), Ramila Heydarova, and Rovshan Aliyev (both in kata).
The karate competitions, which began today in Mingachevir, are scheduled to conclude tomorrow.
