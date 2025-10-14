Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals at Grand Prix in Peru

Azerbaijani judokas have concluded the 2025 Judo Grand Prix Lima, Peru, with a total of seven medals.

According to Report, on the final day of competition, Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg) reached the podium. They won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) claimed silver, while Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Yelkiyev (both 66 kg), and Omar Rajabli earned bronze medals.