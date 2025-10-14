Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals at Grand Prix in Peru

    Individual sports
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 08:46
    Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals at Grand Prix in Peru

    Azerbaijani judokas have concluded the 2025 Judo Grand Prix Lima, Peru, with a total of seven medals.

    According to Report, on the final day of competition, Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg) reached the podium. They won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

    Earlier, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) claimed silver, while Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Yelkiyev (both 66 kg), and Omar Rajabli earned bronze medals.

    Azerbaijan judokas Peru 2025 Judo Grand Prix Lima
    Azərbaycan cüdoçuları Perudakı Qran-prini 7 medalla başa vurublar
    Азербайджанские дзюдоисты завоевали на Гран-при в Перу семь медалей

    Latest News

    09:01

    Eurovision Song Contest organizer calls off November vote on Israel participation

    Art
    08:47

    At least six people injured in strike on Kharkiv

    Other countries
    08:46

    Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals at Grand Prix in Peru

    Individual sports
    08:32

    Gold price on Comex hits all-time high

    Business
    08:27

    President of Pakistan: We intend to continue close cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:22

    Azerbaijan informs UN about national measures to protect children's rights

    Foreign policy
    08:13
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participates in Middle East Peace Summit - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    21:29
    Photo

    Orders issued by Armenian armed forces' leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT

    Other
    21:13

    Azerbaijan's Military Medical Faculty holds course within NATO program

    Military
    All News Feed