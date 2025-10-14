Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals at Grand Prix in Peru
Individual sports
- 14 October, 2025
- 08:46
Azerbaijani judokas have concluded the 2025 Judo Grand Prix Lima, Peru, with a total of seven medals.
According to Report, on the final day of competition, Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg) reached the podium. They won silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Earlier, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) claimed silver, while Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Yelkiyev (both 66 kg), and Omar Rajabli earned bronze medals.
Latest News
09:01
Eurovision Song Contest organizer calls off November vote on Israel participationArt
08:47
At least six people injured in strike on KharkivOther countries
08:46
Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals at Grand Prix in PeruIndividual sports
08:32
Gold price on Comex hits all-time highBusiness
08:27
President of Pakistan: We intend to continue close cooperation with Türkiye and AzerbaijanForeign policy
08:22
Azerbaijan informs UN about national measures to protect children's rightsForeign policy
08:13
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participates in Middle East Peace Summit - UPDATEDForeign policy
21:29
Photo
Orders issued by Armenian armed forces' leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed - COURTOther
21:13