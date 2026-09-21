Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at World Veterans Championships

The World Judo Championships among veterans have kicked off in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation told Report that on the first day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team won one gold and three bronze medals in the M1 age category.

Mammadali Mehdiyev, competing in the 100 kg weight class, defeated all his opponents to become world champion.

Abulfat Ismayilov (-60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (-81 kg), and Jashgun Abdullayev (-90 kg) claimed bronze medals.

Azerbaijan is represented by 30 judokas at the World Championships.