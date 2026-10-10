Azerbaijani judoka Madina Kaisinova exits world championships

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani judoka Madina Kaisinova (+78 kg) has been eliminated from the World Judo Championships in Baku after losing to Italy's Asya Tavano in the round of 32, Report informs.

The championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on October 11.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won five medals. Ahmad Yusifov claimed gold in the 60 kg category, Zelim Tchkayev secured silver in the 81 kg division, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) each won bronze.