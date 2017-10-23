Azerbaijani judoka: I haven't even imagined to lose to Armenian in finals

© Report

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judokas who have returned from the Junior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, answered the questions of reporters at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report informs, Hidayat Heydarov who grabbed the gold medal in 73 weight category said the competition among adults was different than among juniors. He said the adults fight in different tempo: “In both competitions the target was to become a champion. Though due to slight mistakes among adults I did not succeed. But I became champion among juniors. I won my rivals also in other fights. The most difficult game from the first attempt was with Japanese judoka. Japan is the king of Judo. It was a stage that if I lose I must halt the completion and leave without a medal. The winner would continue. As a result, I won. The semifinal with Georgian was also difficult. In the last I defeated my Turkish rival. I became the European champion among adults this year. Now I can say that, I will be the one of the strongests in 73 weight class.”

Another gold medalist Zelim Kotsoyev who competed in 100 kg weigh class said he is very happy about his results: He talked about defeating Armen Adamyan, Armenian origin who represented Russia in final: “We prepared very well, the result was good. I thanks our trainers, doctors and federation. They create condition for going to training camps and we eventually increase our achievements. The final match was difficult, but I showed a lot. It was an important match. I could not lose. So I became winner. I did not even imagine about losing to Armenian. I competed only for victory. I won this rival also in the final of European championship. Adamyan wanted to take a revenge this time. I was determined and gained the victory. I say ‘thank you’ to my team.”

Nazakat Azimova who grabbed bronze medal in women’s competition said her main target in European championship was to compete in the final. The judoka who competed in 52 weight class said she lost to Japanese rival in semifinal due to her own mistake: “I could have won her. I am still happy that I took the third place. I made great efforts. My first match and fight with Japanese was the most difficult. Actually I defeated my first rival earlier in the World championship. This time it was a bit hard. The European championship is upcoming. In two days I will go to Abu- Dhabi Grand Slam tournament. I thank all my mentors and Azerbaijani Judo Federation (AJF) employees who have helped us.”

590 athletes from 83 countries competed at the World Championship in Zagreb. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) won gold medals, Natig Qurbanlı (55 kg) and Karamat Huseynov (60 kg) grabbed silver medals, Nazakat Azizova (52 kg) took a bronze.