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    Azerbaijani judo representatives awarded 6th and 7th dan certificates

    Individual sports
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 17:48
    Azerbaijani judo representatives awarded 6th and 7th dan certificates

    Certificates for the 6th and 7th dan ranks have been presented to Azerbaijani judo representatives during the World Judo Championships in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

    The ceremony took place at the National Gymnastics Arena, where the certificates were presented by Mohamed Meridja, Director of Education and Coaching at the International Judo Federation.

    Elchin Ismayilov and Farhad Mammadov were awarded the 7th dan rank.

    The 6th dan rank was awarded to Elkhan Mammadov, Iryna Kindzerska, Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizada, Rufat Ismayilov and Mubariz Jafarov.

    Dan ranks in judo recognize high levels of technical proficiency, knowledge and experience in the sport.

    Azerbaijan Judo Federation 2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijani judokas
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın cüdo nümayəndələrinə 6-cı və 7-ci dan dərəcələri üzrə sertifikatlar təqdim edilib
    Photo
    Азербайджанским дзюдоистам присвоили шестой и седьмой даны
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