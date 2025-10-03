Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Mahsudov wins gold at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Mahsudov has claimed a gold medal in the boys' individual trampoline event at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

Mahsudov outperformed all his competitors to take first place.

The individual trampoline competitions are set to conclude later today.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova claimed a bronze medal in the individual girls' trampoline event at the 3rd CIS Games held in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Mahsudova earned a score of 56.040 points.

Lana Lebedeva of Belarus won the gold medal with 57.710 points, while Russia's Anzhela Bladcheva took silver with 57.660 points.

