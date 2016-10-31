Azerbaijani fighters won three medals in World Karate Championship

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani sportsmen won three medals, including one gold, one silver and one bronze in the 23rd World Karate Championship, Linz, Austria.

75kg fighter Rafael Aghayev won his fifth world trophy. Aykhan Mamayev was the second in 84kg, Firdovsi Farzaliyev the third in 60kg categories.

Azerbaijani team positioned 5th in general ranking after losing against France in 3rd place match.

Thus Azerbaijan ranked 5th in general team competition and 2nd among European teams.

In closing ceremony President of World Karate Federation (WKF) Antonio Espino presented awards to Rafael Agayev and other five fighters “For Bests of Karate” awards.

Notably, 1025 sportsmen from 118 participated in the tournament.