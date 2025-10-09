Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European Championship with 5 medals

    Individual sports
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 18:52
    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European Championship with 5 medals

    Azerbaijani boxers have wrapped up the U-19 European Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic, with a total of five medals, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

    Thus, Bilalhabashi Nazarov claimed the gold medal. Competing in the 50 kg weight category, the team"s standout athlete defeated Italy"s Tommaso Orlando 5:0 in the final, securing the European champion title for the second consecutive time.

    Additionally, Banuchichek Nasirli (48 kg) competed in the final against France"s Matilda Fragnier, ultimately securing the silver medal after a loss.

    Earlier, Zidan Humbatov (55 kg), Subhan Babayev (60 kg), and Ilkana Ahmadova (+80 kg) each took bronze in the tournament.

    Azerbaijan European Championship boxing
    Azərbaycan boksçuları Avropa çempionatını 5 medalla başa vurublar

    Latest News

    20:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Sub-Working Group on Environmental Issues holds another meeting

    Ecology
    20:25
    Photo
    Video

    Delegation from Supreme National Defense University of Iran visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    20:12
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

    Military
    20:06

    Netanyahu's office proposes awarding Trump Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    19:51

    Official: Azerbaijani institutions working to clarify missing persons' fate

    Domestic policy
    19:33
    Photo

    Brussels discusses return of Western Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    19:22
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev is attending informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    Azercell: This year's DDoS traffic equaled 530 days of nonstop Netflix streaming

    ICT
    18:52

    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European Championship with 5 medals

    Individual sports
    All News Feed