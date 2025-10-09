Azerbaijani boxers conclude European Championship with 5 medals
Azerbaijani boxers have wrapped up the U-19 European Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic, with a total of five medals, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.
Thus, Bilalhabashi Nazarov claimed the gold medal. Competing in the 50 kg weight category, the team"s standout athlete defeated Italy"s Tommaso Orlando 5:0 in the final, securing the European champion title for the second consecutive time.
Additionally, Banuchichek Nasirli (48 kg) competed in the final against France"s Matilda Fragnier, ultimately securing the silver medal after a loss.
Earlier, Zidan Humbatov (55 kg), Subhan Babayev (60 kg), and Ilkana Ahmadova (+80 kg) each took bronze in the tournament.
