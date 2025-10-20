Azerbaijani badminton player wins bronze at int'l tournament
Individual sports
- 20 October, 2025
- 16:12
Azerbaijani badminton player Ade Resky Dwicahyo has won a bronze medal at the Czech Open international tournament held in Prague, Czech Republic, under the International Challenge category, the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation told Report.
Starting from the main draw, Dwicahyo defeated French player Valentin Singer in his opening match, 2:0 (21:12, 21:13).
He went on to beat Indian Dalal Shashwat in the round of 16 with a score of 2:0 (21:12, 21:19), and secured his place in the semifinals by overcoming Spanish Pablo Abian in straight sets - 21:15, 21:14 - thereby guaranteeing the bronze medal.
Dwicahyo fell just short of the final, losing to Indonesian player Muhammad Yusuf, 0:2 (14:21, 17:21).
Latest News
17:54
Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patientsHealth
17:45
Massive fire at Bangladesh's main international airport could cost country $1BOther countries
17:44
Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts amputee football team for dinnerOther
17:34
Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnoverBusiness
17:16
Agency chief: Social protection issues to be addressed at international conference in BakuSocial security
17:06
Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug traffickingOther countries
17:06
Speaker: Armenia planted landmines across occupied Azerbaijani territoriesForeign policy
16:51
Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys saysOther countries
16:37