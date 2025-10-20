Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijani badminton player wins bronze at int'l tournament

    Individual sports
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 16:12
    Azerbaijani badminton player wins bronze at int'l tournament

    Azerbaijani badminton player Ade Resky Dwicahyo has won a bronze medal at the Czech Open international tournament held in Prague, Czech Republic, under the International Challenge category, the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation told Report.

    Starting from the main draw, Dwicahyo defeated French player Valentin Singer in his opening match, 2:0 (21:12, 21:13).

    He went on to beat Indian Dalal Shashwat in the round of 16 with a score of 2:0 (21:12, 21:19), and secured his place in the semifinals by overcoming Spanish Pablo Abian in straight sets - 21:15, 21:14 - thereby guaranteeing the bronze medal.

    Dwicahyo fell just short of the final, losing to Indonesian player Muhammad Yusuf, 0:2 (14:21, 17:21).

