Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan wins two medals at Turkic Ski Cup

    Individual sports
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 11:58
    Azerbaijan wins two medals at Turkic Ski Cup

    Azerbaijani representatives claimed two medals at the Turkic Ski Cup, a competition organized with the support of the Organization of Turkic States and the joint initiative of the Union of Turkic Ski Resorts, Report informs.

    The tournament was held at the Uludag Mountain Resort, where medalists were determined in the giant slalom discipline.

    In the women's 26–45 age category, Natalia Lapshina of Kazakhstan secured first place, while Azerbaijan's Elvira Zakarayeva finished second. Buse Terim of Türkiye completed the podium in third position.

    In the men's competition, Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Balametov delivered a strong performance to take first place. Metehan Tasdemir of Türkiye came second, and Talip Gulle, also representing Türkiye, finished third.

    The results marked a successful outing for the Azerbaijani team, which returned home with two podium finishes from the international event.

    Azerbaijan Turkic Ski Cup
    Azərbaycan təmsilçiləri Türk Dövlətlərinin Xizək Kubokunda iki medal qazanıblar
    Азербайджанские спортсмены завоевали две медали на Кубке тюркских государств по лыжному спорту

    Latest News

    13:04
    Photo

    First residents returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly village of Khanabad

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Number of people already registered for participation in WUF13 in Baku revealed

    Infrastructure
    12:59

    Visas for foreigners attending WUF13 to be free of charge

    Foreign policy
    12:55

    UN-Habitat: Asian cities to grow by another 1.2B people by 2050

    Infrastructure
    12:52

    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull cooperation in tourism

    Tourism
    12:39

    Gas explosion kills 16 after apartment building partially collapsed in southern Pakistan

    Other countries
    12:38

    Oriane Trolue: France distorting Kanak freedom struggle by presenting it as terrorism

    Foreign policy
    12:35
    Photo

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan advancing private investment in green energy

    Energy
    12:28

    Switzerland must avoid unilateral initiatives to preserve its neutral mediator stance – Opinion

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed