Azerbaijan wins two medals at Turkic Ski Cup

Azerbaijani representatives claimed two medals at the Turkic Ski Cup, a competition organized with the support of the Organization of Turkic States and the joint initiative of the Union of Turkic Ski Resorts, Report informs.

The tournament was held at the Uludag Mountain Resort, where medalists were determined in the giant slalom discipline.

In the women's 26–45 age category, Natalia Lapshina of Kazakhstan secured first place, while Azerbaijan's Elvira Zakarayeva finished second. Buse Terim of Türkiye completed the podium in third position.

In the men's competition, Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Balametov delivered a strong performance to take first place. Metehan Tasdemir of Türkiye came second, and Talip Gulle, also representing Türkiye, finished third.

The results marked a successful outing for the Azerbaijani team, which returned home with two podium finishes from the international event.