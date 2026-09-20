Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan wins three medals at boxing tournament in Aktau

    Individual sports
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 11:07
    Azerbaijan wins three medals at boxing tournament in Aktau

    An international boxing tournament has concluded in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Azerbaijan's U-23 national team, coached by Elbrus Rzayev, won three medals at the competition.

    Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) claimed silver, while Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) won bronze medals.

    Azerbaijan wins three medals at boxing tournament in Aktau
    Azerbaijan wins three medals at boxing tournament in Aktau
    Azerbaijan wins three medals at boxing tournament in Aktau

    Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycan boksçuları Qazaxıstanda keçirilən turnirdə üç medal qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские боксеры завоевали три медали на турнире в Казахстане

    Latest News

    17:55

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    17:48

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    17:10
    Photo

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    16:50

    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    16:30

    Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

    Region
    15:50

    French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

    Other countries
    15:31
    Photo

    Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed