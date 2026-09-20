Azerbaijan wins three medals at boxing tournament in Aktau
Individual sports
- 20 September, 2026
- 11:07
An international boxing tournament has concluded in Aktau, Kazakhstan.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Azerbaijan's U-23 national team, coached by Elbrus Rzayev, won three medals at the competition.
Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) claimed silver, while Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) won bronze medals.
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