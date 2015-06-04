Azerbaijan wins third license to Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan won the 3rd license for 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Report was said by press secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova.

According to her, the athlete who got the license in hammer throw, is Hanna Skidan. 23-year-old ranked the 2nd with the result of 72.31 meters in the open championship in Moldova. It was sufficient to Skidan to qualify for Rio-2016.

Earlier, another Azerbaijani hammer thrower, Dmitry Marshin won the license for Rio-2016. The first license was gained by boxer Albert Salimov (60 kg).