Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
Individual sports
- 01 October, 2026
- 13:15
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The Mingachevir Regatta 2026 international tournament, jointly organized by Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Aquatic Sports Federation (AZSIF), has concluded.
According to Report's correspondent covering the event, Azerbaijani athletes finished the competition with 22 medals.
The tournament began at the Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli and concluded in Mingachevir.
Azerbaijan's medal haul included seven gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals.
More than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan competed in the tournament.
Azərbaycan idmançıları "Mingəçevir Reqatası-2026" beynəlxalq turnirini 22 medalla başa vurublar
Азербайджанские гребцы завоевали 22 медали на Мингячевирской регате
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