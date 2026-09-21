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    Azerbaijani teams to face Argentina, Kazakhstan at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 10:41
    Azerbaijani teams to face Argentina, Kazakhstan at Chess Olympiad

    Azerbaijan's national teams will play their next matches today at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    According to Report, the men's team will face Argentina in Round 6.

    The women's team will take on Kazakhstan.

    The men's team, which is currently 11th with 8 points, previously defeated Morocco (4:0), the Philippines (3:1), and Switzerland (3:1). Their matches against the Czech Republic and Romania ended in draws - 2:2.

    The women's national team, which is fourth with 10 points, defeated Guatemala and Denmark (both 4:0), Sweden and England (both 2.5:1.5), and Serbia (3:1).

    The World Chess Olympiad consists of 11 rounds under the Swiss system and will conclude on September 27.

    World Chess Olympiad Azerbaijan
    Ümumdünya Şahmat Olimpiadası: Azərbaycan milliləri Argentina və Qazaxıstanla qarşılaşacaq
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