Azerbaijan secures another gold medal at 3rd CIS Games
Individual sports
- 03 October, 2025
- 16:32
Azerbaijan has secured another gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games.
According to Report, karatekas Madina Sadigova and Nazrin Piriyeva (both in the 55 kg category) advanced to the finals, securing the victory.
In addition, Farid Savadov (60 kg) has also qualified for the decisive fight.
