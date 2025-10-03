Azerbaijan secures another gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Individual sports
    03 October, 2025
    
    Azerbaijan has secured another gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

    According to Report, karatekas Madina Sadigova and Nazrin Piriyeva (both in the 55 kg category) advanced to the finals, securing the victory.

    In addition, Farid Savadov (60 kg) has also qualified for the decisive fight.

    Azərbaycan III MDB Oyunlarında daha bir qızıl medalı təmin edib
    Азербайджан обеспечил очередную золотую медаль на III Играх СНГ

