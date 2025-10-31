Azerbaijan's Islam Rahimov wins European U23 Judo Championships
Individual sports
- 31 October, 2025
- 20:31
Azerbaijani judoka Islam Rahimov (66 kg) won the European U23 Championships in Chisinau, Report informs.
Rahimov defeated Jochem van Harten of the Netherlands in the final.
Other Azerbaijani athletes – Murad Muradli and Huseyn Allahyarov (60 kg) – were left without medals.
