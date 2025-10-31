Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Islam Rahimov wins European U23 Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 20:31
    Azerbaijani judoka Islam Rahimov (66 kg) won the European U23 Championships in Chisinau, Report informs.

    Rahimov defeated Jochem van Harten of the Netherlands in the final.

    Other Azerbaijani athletes – Murad Muradli and Huseyn Allahyarov (60 kg) – were left without medals.

    Azerbaijani judoka U23 World Championships Gold medal
    Azərbaycan cüdoçusu Avropa çempionu olub
    Ислам Рагимов стал победителем чемпионата Европы U-23 по дзюдо

