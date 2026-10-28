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Azerbaijani boxers have won 25 medals at European championships in 2026, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

The national teams collected five gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals across four continental championships.

The U-15 team won the most medals, securing 10 podium finishes at the recently concluded European championships in Trabzon.

The U-17 team finished its continental championship campaign with eight medals, while the senior team achieved a record haul of five. Both teams won two gold medals each.

The U-19 team claimed two medals at its European championships.

Azerbaijani boxers thus won medals at every European championship they entered in 2026. The teams finished among the top six in the medal standings at three of the four competitions.