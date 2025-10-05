Azerbaijan rowing duo claims bronze at CIS Games

Azerbaijan's rowing team added to its medal tally at the 3rd CIS Games, securing a bronze in the men's double kayak event as the country hosts the multi-sport event for the first time, Report informs.

The competitions, featuring canoe and rowing disciplines, kicked off at the Kür Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir. In the spotlight was the 200-meter double kayak race for athletes born in 2009-2010, where the Azerbaijani duo of Ivan Vorobjanski and Huseyn Hasanov crossed the finish line in third place during the final heat, clinching the bronze medal.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Amil Ramazanov won a bronze medal in the 500-meter kayak race.