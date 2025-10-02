Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmers win 1 gold and 1 bronze medal – UPDATED

    Individual sports
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 11:32
    Azerbaijan has won another medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

    According to Report's correspondent in Ganja, swimmer Anastasia Gnusina won a bronze medal, finishing third in the 1,500-meter freestyle event.

    Russian Anastasia Chernysheva took first place, while her compatriot Valeria Braznichenko finished second.

    Suleyman Ismailzada has today won a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event.

    Azerbaijan has claimed another gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games, thanks to swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzada.

    As per Report, Ismayilzada secured first place in the men's 400-meter freestyle event, outperforming all his competitors.

    Russia's Alexander Filipets won silver, while his compatriot Bogdan Toropkin took the bronze medal.

    This victory adds to Azerbaijan's growing medal tally at the multi-sport event hosted in various cities across the country.

    Azerbaijan Gold medal 3rd CIS Games swimming Suleyman Ismayilzada
    III MDB Oyunları: Azərbaycan üzgüçüləri 1 qızıl, 1 bürünc medal qazanıblar - YENİLƏNİB
    III Игры СНГ: Азербайджанские пловцы завоевали 1 золотую и 1 бронзовую медали - ОБНОВЛЕНО

