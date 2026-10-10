Azerbaijani and European weightlifting federations discuss cooperation

Stay up to date with the top news!

Kamran Nabizada, president of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, and vice-president Firdovsi Umudov met with Astrit Hasani, president of the European Weightlifting Federation, who is visiting Azerbaijan on a working visit.

The federation's press service told Report that the meeting included an exchange of views on strengthening oversight to uphold clean sport principles and the need to focus on the development of young athletes.