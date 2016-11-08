4th meeting of Islamic Solidarity Games Coordination Commission starts

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Fourth meeting of Coordination Commission to discuss preparations for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games 2017 has today started in Baku.

Report informs, Executive Director of the Games, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Second Vice president of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Chingiz Huseynzade, General Secretary of the Federation Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Nassar, First Vice president of the federation, Chairman of Coordination Commission, Colonel Hamad Kalkaba Malborum and other officials participate at the event.

Number of athletes, types of sports, transport, infrastructure, involvement of volunteers and other aspects are being discussed on first day of the meeting.

Participation of athletes, competitions, marketing and commerce issues, opening and closing ceremonies will be discussed on second day.

Notably, third meeting of Coordination Commission was held on May 12ç 2016.