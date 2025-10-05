3rd CIS Games: Winners of archery competition determined
Individual sports
- 05 October, 2025
- 14:27
The winners of the archery competition held in Khankendi within the framework of the III CIS Games have been determined, Report informs.
In the bronze medal match on the final day, the Azerbaijani team consisting of Sumeyya Badalli, Nilufar Aghamammadli and Fatima Huseynli faced Belarus.
The bronze medal match ended with a 6:2 victory for the Belarusian archers.
Russian representatives took first place in the boys' and girls' team competitions. Kazakhstan was superior to all rivals in mixed team competitions, as well as in girls' individual competitions. Uzbekistan took first place in boys' individual competitions.
