Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze medal

    Individual sports
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 15:18
    3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze medal

    Azerbaijani gymnasts won the bronze medal at the III CIS Games.

    According to a Report correspondent in Shaki, Aseljan Mahsudova and Shafiga Gumbatova took third place in the synchronized competition with a score of 45.900 points.

    Belarus (51.540 points) took first place, and Russia (49.970 points) came in second.

    3rd CIS Games gymnastics medals
    Photo
    III MDB Oyunları: Azərbaycan batut gimnastikasında daha bir bürünc medal əldə edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    III Игры СНГ: Азербайджанские гимнастки завоевали бронзовую медаль

    Latest News

    16:19

    Minister: There is great potential for Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Business
    16:17

    President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    AICT: Digital market requires new tools to protect competition

    ICT
    16:02

    Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation within OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:01
    Photo

    Several villages between Donetsk, Luhansk turn into gray zone amid heavy fighting

    Other countries
    15:44

    Proposals on flour enrichment submitted to Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency

    Health
    15:33

    Omuraliev confident of strengthening co-op in OTS under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    15:32

    Price policy shaped by economic and social factors, says SOCAR official

    Business
    15:30

    Baku Initiative Group: Azerbaijan is global platform for anti-colonial voices

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed