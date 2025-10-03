3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze medal
Individual sports
- 03 October, 2025
- 15:18
Azerbaijani gymnasts won the bronze medal at the III CIS Games.
According to a Report correspondent in Shaki, Aseljan Mahsudova and Shafiga Gumbatova took third place in the synchronized competition with a score of 45.900 points.
Belarus (51.540 points) took first place, and Russia (49.970 points) came in second.
Latest News
16:19
Minister: There is great potential for Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territoriesBusiness
16:17
President of Kazakhstan to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:07
AICT: Digital market requires new tools to protect competitionICT
16:02
Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation within OTSForeign policy
16:01
Photo
Several villages between Donetsk, Luhansk turn into gray zone amid heavy fightingOther countries
15:44
Proposals on flour enrichment submitted to Azerbaijan Food Safety AgencyHealth
15:33
Omuraliev confident of strengthening co-op in OTS under Azerbaijan's chairmanshipForeign policy
15:32
Price policy shaped by economic and social factors, says SOCAR officialBusiness
15:30