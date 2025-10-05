3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani fencers grab two medals
Individual sports
- 05 October, 2025
- 15:55
Azerbaijani fencers have won two medals at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.
Valentina Zeynalova and Zarifa Huseynova advanced to the semifinals and secured the third place.
Both of the Azerbaijani athletes lost to Russian representatives on their way to the final.
