3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani fencers grab two medals

    05 October, 2025
    Azerbaijani fencers have won two medals at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    Valentina Zeynalova and Zarifa Huseynova advanced to the semifinals and secured the third place.

    Both of the Azerbaijani athletes lost to Russian representatives on their way to the final.

    III MDB Oyunları: Azərbaycan qılıncoynadanları günü iki medalla başa vurublar - YENİLƏNİB
    III Игры СНГ: Азербайджанские фехтовальщицы завоевали бронзовые медали - ОБНОВЛЕНО

