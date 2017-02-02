Three Azerbaijani judokas rewarded 50 000 USD prize money

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ 3 Azerbaijani judokas were rewarded 50 000 USD each.

Report informs, Orkhan Safarov (60 kg), Rustam Orujov (73 kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) were awarded by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The athletes, who ended 2016 as the world number ones were rewarded with an extra 50,000 USD each in prize money. R.Orujov told IJF website: “I am very happy that in 2016 I was the first in the world ranking! 2016 was very successful for me, I won gold at the European Championships and silver at the Olympic Games! I want to thank the President of the International Judo Federation this gift!”

Notably, 7 men and 7 women judokas at 14 weight categories were awarded for ranking first.