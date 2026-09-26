Ambassador: Bangladesh and Azerbaijan may fully lift visa regime in future

A full lifting of the visa regime between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh in the future cannot be ruled out, Bangladesh's non-resident Ambassador to Azerbaijan Amanul Haq said this in a comment to Report's Turkish bureau.

He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh have reached a new level:

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman signed an intergovernmental agreement on the 'Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passports' on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. This is an important and concrete step taken to further strengthen relations between the two countries."

The diplomat noted that, at the initial stage, the two countries planned to simplify the visa regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports, and following an assessment of the results of implementing this mechanism, a similar step could also be taken in the future for holders of ordinary passports.

Haq added that the next stage is expected to involve the mutual opening of diplomatic missions by the two countries:

"This demonstrates the intention of Azerbaijan and Bangladesh to further develop relations and expand diplomatic contacts."