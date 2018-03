Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hosting city of 2nd European Games named.

Report informs, the decision was taken in 45th General Assembly of European Olympic Committee in Minsk, Belarus.

Minsk was selected as next hosting city of European Games after voting of delegates from 50 member countries of European Olympic Committee.

Notably, the First European Games were held in Baku on June 12-28, 2015.