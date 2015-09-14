​1/32 finals of World Chess Cup 2015 began

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today 1/32 finals of the World Chess Cup 2015 starts. Report informs, 4 Azerbaijani athletes are to perform at this stage.

Teymur Rajabov will play with four-time champion of Israel Ilya Smirin. Gadir Huseynov will compete with the Czech David Navara. Rauf Mammadov will meet with the American chess player Fabiano Caruana and Shahriyar Mammadyarov - with the Chinese Yifan Hou.

From 4 Armenian chess players participating in the World Cup, the fight Lveon Aronyan, Gabriel Sargsyan, Hrant Melkumyan will continue in the 1/32 finals.

The World Chess Cup 2015 involved 128 athletes from 45 countries.