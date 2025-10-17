World-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Professor Rafig Mehdiyev dies at 89

Professor Rafig Mehdiyev, a globally recognized Azerbaijani expert in internal combustion engines, passed away this morning at the age of 89, Report informs.

Mehdiyev was born in Jabrayil, Azerbaijan, in 1936. He served as rector of the Azerbaijan Technical University from 1993 through 2000 and continued his academic and inventive work at Istanbul Technical University from 2000 through 2020.

He was also the inventor of Türkiye's first domestically produced tractor engine. Author of over 300 scientific publications and nearly 15 inventions, one of his latest innovations-a diesel engine powered by liquefied gas-achieved notable success in Türkiye. During his time in the country, Mehdiyev played an active role in the development of its defense industry.

Several of his inventions have been patented in Western countries including the UK, Italy, and Germany, as well as in Russia and Japan. Among the more than 20 scientists he mentored are citizens of the United States, Germany, India, Iraq, Poland, and Ukraine.