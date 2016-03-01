 Top
    Turkish citizen detained in Baku seeks asylum in Azerbaijan

    Ramazan Kocakaya refused extradition to his country

    Baku.1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish citizen Ramazan Kocakaya detained in Azerbaijan, has refused extradition to his country.

    Report informs, he seeks asylum in Azerbaijan.

    Thus, R.Kocakaya has appealed to Azerbaijan's State Migration Service for asylum.

    Notably, Ramazan Kocakaya, who is accused of bearing arms and smuggling in Turkey, was internationally wanted. He has been detained in Azerbaijan in 2015. 

    The Republic of Turkey has appealed to the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan to extradite him. 

