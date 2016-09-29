Traffic Police: 4 road accidents occurred in Baku due to weather conditions

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Four road accidents have occurred in Baku due to rainy weather last night.

Spokesperson of Main Traffic Police Department of Baku Main Police Department, Police Colonel Vagif Asadov told Report.

He said that excessive rainfall led to traffic density in some areas in Baku: "Rain caused ponds especially on Darnagul highway, Airport highway, Baku-Sumgayit highway, Tbilisi Avenue, Babak Avenue, Bilajari and other streets and roads. Four car accidents, resulting in property damage occurred. Car accidents caused by drivers disregard traffic and meteorological conditions".

V. Asadov added that regardless of weather conditions, drivers should drive such way to prevent road accidents.

He noted that speed minimized on Baku streets and avenues due to the weather conditions last night: "Speed limit has been restored this morning".

Department Chief once again warned drivers to choose speed limit according to the traffic and meteorological conditions.