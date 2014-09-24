Traffic accident occurres in Nasimi

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ A traffic accident occurred in Nasimi district of Baku last night. Report informs referring to the Nasimi District Police Department, the accident was recorded in the crossroads of Javadkhan and Huseyn Seyidzada streets known as the 4th micro-district circle. "Mercedes" car moving in H.Seyidzada street collided with "Opel" moving in Javadkhan street. As the result of the accident, a driver of “Opel” car and a passenger in it were injured. The injures were hospitalized to City Clinic #1. The employees of Nasimi DPD conducted investigation at the scene. It was found out that the violation of traffic rules by a driver of “Opel” car caused the accident. The investigation is underway.