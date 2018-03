Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court of Grave Crimes began hearing on the criminal case of Telman Bekirov and Mubariz Tahirov, accused of involvement in fighting on the side of ISIS.

Report informs, the trial presided over by Judge Sabuhi Huseynov, as well clarified the personal data of the accused persons.

The court session is scheduled for October 6, 2015.