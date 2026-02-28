Non-life insurance premiums decline 6.3% in January in Azerbaijan

In January this year, Azerbaijan's non-life insurance sector collected 95.31 million manats ($56.07 million) in premiums, 6.3% lower compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the reporting period, payouts in non-life insurance increased by 16.2% year-on-year to 21.1 million manats ($12.4 million).

As a result, insurers paid out 22.1 manats ($13) for every 100 manats ($58.8) collected in non-life premiums in January. A year earlier, the figure stood at 17.8 manats ($10.5).

Overall, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected 156.6 million manats ($92.1 million) in premiums in January, down 4.3% compared to the same month last year.

In the reporting period, total insurance payouts amounted to about 62 million manats ($36.5 million), marking a 30.2% annual increase.

Thus, insurers paid out 39.6 manats ($23.3) for every 100 manats ($58.8) collected across the market in January, compared to 29.1 manats ($17.1) a year earlier.