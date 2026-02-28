Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Non-life insurance premiums decline 6.3% in January in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 10:48
    Non-life insurance premiums decline 6.3% in January in Azerbaijan

    In January this year, Azerbaijan's non-life insurance sector collected 95.31 million manats ($56.07 million) in premiums, 6.3% lower compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the reporting period, payouts in non-life insurance increased by 16.2% year-on-year to 21.1 million manats ($12.4 million).

    As a result, insurers paid out 22.1 manats ($13) for every 100 manats ($58.8) collected in non-life premiums in January. A year earlier, the figure stood at 17.8 manats ($10.5).

    Overall, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected 156.6 million manats ($92.1 million) in premiums in January, down 4.3% compared to the same month last year.

    In the reporting period, total insurance payouts amounted to about 62 million manats ($36.5 million), marking a 30.2% annual increase.

    Thus, insurers paid out 39.6 manats ($23.3) for every 100 manats ($58.8) collected across the market in January, compared to 29.1 manats ($17.1) a year earlier.

    non-life insurance premiums Azerbaijan CBA
    Azərbaycanda qeyri-həyat sığortası üzrə ödənişlər 16 %-dən çox artıb
    Выплаты по non-life страхованию в Азербайджане выросли более чем на 16%

    Latest News

    11:34

    Trading halted on Tehran Stock Exchange after blasts

    Region
    11:33

    Two AZAL flights return to Baku due to closure of Iranian airspace - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    11:23

    Azerbaijan posts 12.6% decline in mandatory insurance premiums in January

    Finance
    11:17

    Azeri Light crude price slips to $72.75 per barrel

    Energy
    11:09

    Khamenei's office in Tehran targeted in airstrikes – UPDATED

    Region
    11:03

    US participating in Israeli strikes on Iran – UPDATED

    Other countries
    10:48

    Non-life insurance premiums decline 6.3% in January in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    10:21

    Swiss envoy sees broad cooperation potential in Azerbaijan's city of Ganja

    Industry
    10:12

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed