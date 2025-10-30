State Security Service conducts anti-corruption operation in Azerbaijan's Balakan
Incident
- 30 October, 2025
- 11:47
Several individuals have been detained on suspicion of corruption following an operation carried out by Azerbaijan's State Security Service at the Balakan District Executive Power.
According to Report, among those detained are the head of Balakan District Executive Power, Islam Rzayev, his deputies, the district's chief architect, and other officials.
The news was first reported by Qafqazinfo.
