SOCAR: Fire in oil wells completely extinguished

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fire in the oil wells of the 10th deep sea base at "Gunashli" oil rig, which occurred as a result of the accident has been completely extinguished.

Report was told by Nizamaddin Guliyev, spokesman of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Thursday.

He stated, the environmental disaster that may arise as a result of oil spill into the sea, has been completely prevented.

According to him, works on extinguishing fire at burning gas wells are underway at the moment.

"We are doing our best to extinguish the fire as soon as possible. Reconstruction works will be launched after ending the fire. Then the wells will be put into exploitation.

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base No.10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred.

As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Bodies of 7 oilmen handed over accordingly. Search of 23 persons continues.