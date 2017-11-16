Seismological Service: Aftershocks still continue after 6.0 magnitude quake in Aghdam

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ “It’s impossible to predict the earthquake. What is known in advance that Azerbaijan territory is a seismic area and earthquake may occur any time.”

The head of press service of the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Vusala Rafiqqizi told Report.

She said the aftershocks of 6.0 mainshock was recorded in Aghdam territory on November 15 at 23:48 still continue: “As tremors still continue, we can’t say their total number. Most aftershocks are not felt, they happen to be close to 3.0 magnitude.”

Spokesperson said that aftershocks may last several days even a month: “Yesterday’s mainshock was strong. But it was not destructive. The destruction of structures that were built without adhering to construction regulations is understandable. Azerbaijan is located in a seismic zone, happening of tremors in the country any time is normal.”